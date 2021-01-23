Golden Knights fall to Coyotes, no longer unbeaten
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Goaltender Robin Lehner lost for the first time in six regular-season starts with the Golden Knights, as they fell 5-2 to Arizona on Friday in front of 2,712 fans at Gila River Arena.
Lehner won all three starts last season after being acquired in a trade and earned the victory in both of his starts this season. The loss Friday marked the first time he’s allowed more than three goals in a regular-season start with the Knights.
Shea Theodore tied the score at 1 early in the second period with an unassisted goal before the Coyotes responded with three unanswered goals.
Derick Brassard broke the deadlock at 7:55 of the second period, and Nick Schmaltz put Arizona ahead 3-1 about four minutes later.
Conor Garland finished with a goal and two assists to lead the Coyotes, and Schmaltz and Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist.
Cody Glass notched a power-play goal in the third period for the Knights, who fell to 4-1 after a franchise-best start.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
