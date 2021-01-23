Golden Knights fall to Coyotes, no longer unbeaten

Goaltender Robin Lehner lost for the first time in six regular-season starts with the Golden Knights, as they fell to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) as Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, second from right, and Coyotes right wing Conor Garland look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes center Drake Caggiula (91) passes the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) controls the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) battles with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) beats Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner pauses on the ice after giving up a goal to Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard, right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Coyotes center Tyler Pitlick (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) and defenseman Shea Theodore, left, pause on the ice after a goal was scored by Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Goaltender Robin Lehner lost for the first time in six regular-season starts with the Golden Knights, as they fell 5-2 to Arizona on Friday in front of 2,712 fans at Gila River Arena.

Lehner won all three starts last season after being acquired in a trade and earned the victory in both of his starts this season. The loss Friday marked the first time he’s allowed more than three goals in a regular-season start with the Knights.

Shea Theodore tied the score at 1 early in the second period with an unassisted goal before the Coyotes responded with three unanswered goals.

Derick Brassard broke the deadlock at 7:55 of the second period, and Nick Schmaltz put Arizona ahead 3-1 about four minutes later.

Conor Garland finished with a goal and two assists to lead the Coyotes, and Schmaltz and Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist.

Cody Glass notched a power-play goal in the third period for the Knights, who fell to 4-1 after a franchise-best start.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.