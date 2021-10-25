Golden Knights fall to Islanders, extend losing streak
The Golden Knights lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday, falling 2-0 to the New York Islanders in front of an announced crowd of 17,699 at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights, who wore their gold jerseys for the first time, matched their 1-4 mark in 2018-19 for the worst start in franchise history. It’s the first time they’ve lost four straight in regulation since Pete DeBoer was hired as coach Jan. 15, 2020.
Goalie Robin Lehner faced his former club for the second time since leaving New York but couldn’t outduel counterpart Ilya Sorokin, who earned his second shutout in as many nights after blanking Arizona on Saturday.
Josh Bailey scored 2:16 into the first period when he deposited a rebound, and Mathew Barzal added an insurance goal for the Islanders in the third period with a pinpoint shot over Lehner’s shoulder from a steep angle.
The Knights were without center Nolan Patrick, who missed the game with an upper-body injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
