Golden Knights fall to Islanders, extend losing streak

New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) shoots in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague, top, checks New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Zach Parise in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes the save as defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) shields Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden from the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore vie for the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New York Islanders center Josh Bailey (12) celebrates with center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights Evgenii Dadonov drives on New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) and Vegas Golden Knights Peyton Krebs fight for the puck in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights Keegan Kolesar tries to score on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) and Vegas Golden Knights William Karlsson battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Golden Knights lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday, falling 2-0 to the New York Islanders in front of an announced crowd of 17,699 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights, who wore their gold jerseys for the first time, matched their 1-4 mark in 2018-19 for the worst start in franchise history. It’s the first time they’ve lost four straight in regulation since Pete DeBoer was hired as coach Jan. 15, 2020.

Goalie Robin Lehner faced his former club for the second time since leaving New York but couldn’t outduel counterpart Ilya Sorokin, who earned his second shutout in as many nights after blanking Arizona on Saturday.

Josh Bailey scored 2:16 into the first period when he deposited a rebound, and Mathew Barzal added an insurance goal for the Islanders in the third period with a pinpoint shot over Lehner’s shoulder from a steep angle.

The Knights were without center Nolan Patrick, who missed the game with an upper-body injury.

