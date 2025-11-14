Knights finish ugly homestand with OT loss to Islanders — PHOTOS

The New York Islanders’ J.G. Pageau scored a short-handed goal with 1:59 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost their fourth straight game Thursday.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by right wing Reilly Smith (19) as New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks up during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by right wing Reilly Smith (19) as New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks up during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates a goal with right wing Reilly Smith (19) as New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks up during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates a goal by right wing Reilly Smith (19) as New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks up during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) sneaks in a goal as New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and teammates are down during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) has a shot blocked by the leg of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Boqvist (34) during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is checked hard into the boards by New York Islanders defenseman Tony Deangelo (77) during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) drives up the ice past New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) and teammates celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks to block a Golden Knights, shot attempt during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal over the New York Islanders during the second period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) sends a punch to the chin of New York Islanders right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (7) and taking the puck away during the second period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) checks New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) as Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) takes possession of the puck during the second period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Islanders center Calum Ritchie (64) checks Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) into the boards during the second period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knightsfans want a puck that left the ice against the New York Islanders during the second period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) rejects a shot by New York Islanders center Calum Ritchie (64) during the second period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48)m has a shot deflected by New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) during the second period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans are shocked as the New York Islanders lead 2-0 during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) is chickened into the boards by New York Islanders defenseman Adam Boqvist (34) during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) deflects a shot passing New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) just wide of the net during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) deflects a shot attempting to pass New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) deflects a shot attempting to pass New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) slides into New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) after driving to the net during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) has a shot blocked by New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) takes a shot on goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) is taken down as he drives with the puck against New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) is taken down as he drives with the puck against New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) has a the puck grabbed by New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) as he drives to the net during the first period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A never-ending homestand needed five extra minutes. The Golden Knights were going to the power play with a chance to win.

Fittingly, to cap a lowly six-game stretch at T-Mobile Arena, the Knights found even the most bizarre of ways to lose.

New York Islanders center J.G. Pageau scored a shorthanded goal with 1:59 remaining in overtime, and the Knights lost their fourth straight game 4-3 on Thursday night to finish 1-3-2 on their homestand.

The Islanders were called for too many men on the ice, their second such infraction of the game. Pageau won the defensive-zone faceoff, carried the puck himself, fired a shot from the high slot that zipped past goaltender Akira Schmid eight seconds after the penalty was called.

The Knights (7-4-5) scored three unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit. Defenseman Shea Theodore scored his first goal of the season, and center Tomas Hertl and right wing Reilly Smith scored in the third period to give them a 3-2 lead.

Schmid finished with 20 saves.

New York (9-6-2) tied it with 2:37 left when center Mat Barzal scored on a one-timer with goaltender Ilya Sorokin pulled for the extra attacker.

Sorokin made 26 saves to propel the Islanders to their fourth straight win.

New York jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from left wing Emil Heineman and defenseman Matthew Schaefer 3:56 apart.

Schaefer, the 18-year-old who was taken No. 1 overall in this year’s NHL draft, had the primary assist on Barzal’s tying goal.

The Knights were a minute away from scrounging for answers heading into the third period. Theodore changed that by dangling through the Islanders defense and going forehand-to-backhand on Sorokin with 1:04 left in the frame to cut the deficit to 2-1.

It was the first time Theodore looked like himself this season. He came into Thursday with just six assists to his credit. The goal gave the Knights life, something that didn’t exist the first 39 minutes.

It took time, but that finally translated to the third period.

Hertl, a menace all game on the forecheck, got rewarded at 8:23 on a delayed penalty by scoring on a rebound to tie it 2-2.

Smith, who hadn’t scored since the second game of the season on a gift-wrapped overtime goal in San Jose, scored 2:22 later to give the Knights their first lead. Islanders coach Patrick Roy challenged that center Brett Howden pushed New York right wing Kyle Palmieri into Sorokin, but it was unsuccessful.

The Knights took over the third period with a relentless forecheck. They hemmed New York in its own zone for a majority of the period and it showed. It just wasn’t enough in the end.

Right wing Braeden Bowman had four shots in 16:45 in his NHL debut. The undrafted forward was recalled from the Silver Knights on Wednesday, skating on the second line and playing on the first power play unit.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb was a plus-1 in 21:21 while playing in his 600th game with the Knights.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.