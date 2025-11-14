Knights finish ugly homestand with OT loss to Islanders — PHOTOS
The New York Islanders’ J.G. Pageau scored a short-handed goal with 1:59 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost their fourth straight game Thursday.
A never-ending homestand needed five extra minutes. The Golden Knights were going to the power play with a chance to win.
Fittingly, to cap a lowly six-game stretch at T-Mobile Arena, the Knights found even the most bizarre of ways to lose.
New York Islanders center J.G. Pageau scored a shorthanded goal with 1:59 remaining in overtime, and the Knights lost their fourth straight game 4-3 on Thursday night to finish 1-3-2 on their homestand.
The Islanders were called for too many men on the ice, their second such infraction of the game. Pageau won the defensive-zone faceoff, carried the puck himself, fired a shot from the high slot that zipped past goaltender Akira Schmid eight seconds after the penalty was called.
The Knights (7-4-5) scored three unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit. Defenseman Shea Theodore scored his first goal of the season, and center Tomas Hertl and right wing Reilly Smith scored in the third period to give them a 3-2 lead.
Schmid finished with 20 saves.
New York (9-6-2) tied it with 2:37 left when center Mat Barzal scored on a one-timer with goaltender Ilya Sorokin pulled for the extra attacker.
Sorokin made 26 saves to propel the Islanders to their fourth straight win.
New York jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from left wing Emil Heineman and defenseman Matthew Schaefer 3:56 apart.
Schaefer, the 18-year-old who was taken No. 1 overall in this year’s NHL draft, had the primary assist on Barzal’s tying goal.
The Knights were a minute away from scrounging for answers heading into the third period. Theodore changed that by dangling through the Islanders defense and going forehand-to-backhand on Sorokin with 1:04 left in the frame to cut the deficit to 2-1.
It was the first time Theodore looked like himself this season. He came into Thursday with just six assists to his credit. The goal gave the Knights life, something that didn’t exist the first 39 minutes.
It took time, but that finally translated to the third period.
Hertl, a menace all game on the forecheck, got rewarded at 8:23 on a delayed penalty by scoring on a rebound to tie it 2-2.
Smith, who hadn’t scored since the second game of the season on a gift-wrapped overtime goal in San Jose, scored 2:22 later to give the Knights their first lead. Islanders coach Patrick Roy challenged that center Brett Howden pushed New York right wing Kyle Palmieri into Sorokin, but it was unsuccessful.
The Knights took over the third period with a relentless forecheck. They hemmed New York in its own zone for a majority of the period and it showed. It just wasn’t enough in the end.
Right wing Braeden Bowman had four shots in 16:45 in his NHL debut. The undrafted forward was recalled from the Silver Knights on Wednesday, skating on the second line and playing on the first power play unit.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb was a plus-1 in 21:21 while playing in his 600th game with the Knights.
