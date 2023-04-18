64°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fall to Jets in playoff opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2023 - 1:07 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2023 - 9:16 pm
Golden Knights players and Winnipeg Jets players crash during the first period of Game 1 of an ...
Golden Knights players and Winnipeg Jets players crash during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights players come out during introductions before the first period of Game 1 of an NH ...
Golden Knights players come out during introductions before the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights fans Josh Wheeler of Las Vegas dances with his daughter Lily, 8, in front of T-M ...
Golden Knights fans Josh Wheeler of Las Vegas dances with his daughter Lily, 8, in front of T-Mobile Arena, before the Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenseman Brenden Dillon (5) fend off a shot by Gol ...
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenseman Brenden Dillon (5) fend off a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans wave their towels during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanle ...
Golden Knights fans wave their towels during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots and Vegas Vivas cheerleaders march around before G ...
Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots and Vegas Vivas cheerleaders march around before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes while Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) gua ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes while Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) guards during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans cheer during the warm up session of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup fir ...
Golden Knights fans cheer during the warm up session of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) falls on Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martin ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) falls on Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) as Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) tires to shoot during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Garrett Thomas of 101 Barbershop uses golden spray to make letters, “VGK,” for hi ...
Garrett Thomas of 101 Barbershop uses golden spray to make letters, “VGK,” for his customer in front of T-Mobile Arena, before the Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) slams Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) into the boards ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) slams Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) into the boards during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets left wing Pi ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights fans, Kelly DeVito, from left, Kim Starr, Todd Starr, Alexa Starr, Brooklyn DeVi ...
Golden Knights fans, Kelly DeVito, from left, Kim Starr, Todd Starr, Alexa Starr, Brooklyn DeVito, and Jason DeVito, pose for a photo in front of T-Mobile Arena, before the Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) prepares to save a Golden Knights shot on goal during th ...
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) prepares to save a Golden Knights shot on goal during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kathy Banton, left, Robert Kongelbak-Leask and Sandra Cardenas celebrate after the Golden Knigh ...
Kathy Banton, left, Robert Kongelbak-Leask and Sandra Cardenas celebrate after the Golden Knights scored during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jets center Mark Scheifele (55), defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) and left wing Kyle Connor (81) ...
Jets center Mark Scheifele (55), defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) and left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrate a goal during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) misses a save while right wing Mark Stone (61) ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) misses a save while right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) and right wing Saku Maenalanen (8) celebrate after scoring whil ...
Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) and right wing Saku Maenalanen (8) celebrate after scoring while Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) react during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates in between play during the second period ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates in between play during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck while Knights defenseman Alex Pi ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck while Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) guards against Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, fights with Jets left wing Kyle Connor, second from ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, left, fights with Jets left wing Kyle Connor, second from left, while Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) fights with Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois, right, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Center Adam Lowry scored twice, and left wing Kyle Connor, right wing Blake Wheeler and center Pierre-Luc Dubois added one apiece as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Golden Knights 5-1 Tuesday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena.

Connor and Dubois scored 1:02 apart in the second period to give the Jets a 2-0 lead. Center William Karlsson responded for the Knights, but Wheeler restored Winnipeg’s two-goal cushion 3:53 into the third. Lowry added an empty-net goal with 1:21 remaining.

Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have advanced three times out of five when losing Game 1 of a playoff series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

