Golden Knights fall to Jets in playoff opener
The Golden Knights dug a second-period hole they couldn’t crawl out of and lost to the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of their NHL playoff series Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Center Adam Lowry scored twice, and left wing Kyle Connor, right wing Blake Wheeler and center Pierre-Luc Dubois added one apiece as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Golden Knights 5-1 Tuesday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena.
Connor and Dubois scored 1:02 apart in the second period to give the Jets a 2-0 lead. Center William Karlsson responded for the Knights, but Wheeler restored Winnipeg’s two-goal cushion 3:53 into the third. Lowry added an empty-net goal with 1:21 remaining.
Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights have advanced three times out of five when losing Game 1 of a playoff series.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
