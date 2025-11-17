57°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fall to Minnesota in OT

Minnesota Wild player Mats Zuccarello, center, and Vegas Golden Knights players Braeden Bowman, ...
Minnesota Wild player Mats Zuccarello, center, and Vegas Golden Knights players Braeden Bowman, left, and Brayden McNabb chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Lily Dozier)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2025 - 5:55 pm
 

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov scored a power-play goal with 9.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday night.

Defenseman Shea Theodore was called for hooking with 28 seconds left, giving the Wild a four-on-three with time ticking down.

Kaprizov fired a one-timer from below the right circle that beat goaltender Carl Lindbom short side.

The Knights (8-4-6) went 2-for-4 on the power play to force the extra frame. Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored in the first, and right wing Reilly Smith tied it in the third with his second goal in three games.

Lindbom made 24 saves to drop to 0-3-2 in five NHL starts. The Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

