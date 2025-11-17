Golden Knights fall to Minnesota in OT

The Golden Knights suffered their fifth loss in six games, falling to the host Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime.

Minnesota Wild player Mats Zuccarello, center, and Vegas Golden Knights players Braeden Bowman, left, and Brayden McNabb chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Lily Dozier)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov scored a power-play goal with 9.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday night.

Defenseman Shea Theodore was called for hooking with 28 seconds left, giving the Wild a four-on-three with time ticking down.

Kaprizov fired a one-timer from below the right circle that beat goaltender Carl Lindbom short side.

The Knights (8-4-6) went 2-for-4 on the power play to force the extra frame. Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored in the first, and right wing Reilly Smith tied it in the third with his second goal in three games.

Lindbom made 24 saves to drop to 0-3-2 in five NHL starts. The Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday.

