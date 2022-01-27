Golden Knights fall to Panthers despite reinforcements

The Golden Knights got two key members of their team back Thursday, but they still failed to beat one of the NHL’s best teams.

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) runs into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Bennett was penalized for goalie interference on the play. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers Gustav Forsling (42) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates with Anton Lundell (15), Gustav Forsling (16) and Radko Gudas (7) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov, left, watches the puck go past Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell, right, reacts after the puck got past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, left, on a goal scored by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) go into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) pursues during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) pursues during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Center Sam Bennett scored a tiebreaking goal 1:18 into the second period, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The loss snapped the Knights’ eight-game point streak on the road.

They opened the scoring with a goal from defenseman Zach Whitecloud 7:51 into the first period. Center Aleksander Barkov responded for the Panthers 29 seconds before the first intermission with a short-handed goal.

The Panthers added two empty-net goals.

The Knights got left wing Max Pacioretty (wrist surgery) and right wing Reilly Smith (COVID-19 protocol) back. Pacioretty missed the previous 10 games, and Smith missed the past two.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

