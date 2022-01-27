Golden Knights fall to Panthers despite reinforcements
The Golden Knights got two key members of their team back Thursday, but they still failed to beat one of the NHL’s best teams.
Center Sam Bennett scored a tiebreaking goal 1:18 into the second period, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
The loss snapped the Knights’ eight-game point streak on the road.
They opened the scoring with a goal from defenseman Zach Whitecloud 7:51 into the first period. Center Aleksander Barkov responded for the Panthers 29 seconds before the first intermission with a short-handed goal.
The Panthers added two empty-net goals.
The Knights got left wing Max Pacioretty (wrist surgery) and right wing Reilly Smith (COVID-19 protocol) back. Pacioretty missed the previous 10 games, and Smith missed the past two.
