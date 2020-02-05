Golden Knights fall to Tampa Bay Lightning

Left wing Steven Stamkos scored a tiebreaking goal with 9:24 remaining, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) chase a bouncing puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots behind Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a blocker save as Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) looks for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck in the Tampa Bay Lightning zone during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) flips the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) breaks out ahead of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) loses the puck to a stick-check by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) tries to control a bouncing puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) beats Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) to the puck along the dasher during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) carries the puck around Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Lightning won their fourth straight overall and seventh consecutive home game. The Knights lost for the first time after their bye and dropped to 3-2-1 under coach Peter DeBoer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

