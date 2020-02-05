39°F
Golden Knights fall to Tampa Bay Lightning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 

TAMPA, Fla. — Left wing Steven Stamkos scored a tiebreaking goal with 9:24 remaining, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Knights 4-2 Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning won their fourth straight overall and seventh consecutive home game. The Knights lost for the first time after their bye and dropped to 3-2-1 under coach Peter DeBoer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

