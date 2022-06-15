91°F
Golden Knights fans approve hiring of Bruce Cassidy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2022 - 6:09 pm
 
The news of the Golden Knights hiring Bruce Cassidy, most recently of the Boston Bruins, was generally well-received.

He did finish second to Barry Trotz in the Review-Journal’s poll of who fans prefer, but Cassidy will have a chance to win over those who didn’t vote him No. 1.

Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as coach
By / RJ

The Golden Knights on Tuesday named Bruce Cassidy the third coach in franchise history. He coached the Boston Bruins for parts of the past six seasons before being fired June 6.