Golden Knights fans approve hiring of Bruce Cassidy

Reaction was generally positive on Twitter toward the Golden Knights hiring Bruce Cassidy, most recently the Boston Bruins’ coach.

The Golden Knights announced Bruce Cassidy as their new coach. (Golden Knights/Twitter)

The news of the Golden Knights hiring Bruce Cassidy, most recently of the Boston Bruins, was generally well-received.

He did finish second to Barry Trotz in the Review-Journal’s poll of who fans prefer, but Cassidy will have a chance to win over those who didn’t vote him No. 1.

It's been awfully quiet so let's get talking.

Who do you think should be the @GoldenKnights' next coach? READ MORE about seven possible candidates here→https://t.co/KnlgUrXuwa — Golden Edge (@GoldenEdgeRJ) June 10, 2022

I like the hire. Will lean on his veteran players for the system & leadership, he may (slightly) soften on the young guys, but the PP SHOULD be better! — Corey Nyman (@EatDrinkVegas) June 14, 2022

Don't worry he is a really good coach. The fact that Bruins fans are so upset about this should tell you everything you need know — Hellhammer stands with Nazem Kadri 🇺🇦 (@Hellhammer9999) June 14, 2022

Just to be fired in 2 seasons — Nathan MacDaddy (@NathanMacDaddy) June 14, 2022

The power play is already better — Dean (@VgkDean) June 14, 2022

It took less than 10 days for Bruce Cassidy to find his next NHL head coaching gig as the Vegas Golden Knights hired him on Tuesday to be their new head coach. Feels like a pretty perfect fit for Cassidy with a veteran group w/Cup aspirations https://t.co/sfkVNQ2eIG — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) June 14, 2022

Bruce Cassidy to the Golden Knights is the only acceptable deal for me and I’m glad it happened — realtreywah (@colourblindeman) June 14, 2022

As a former New England resident and still Boston fan I’m happy that Cassidy is coming. Knights are close and Cassidy will help — Canyon (@msmith4085) June 14, 2022

The Golden Knights were already really good, but Bruce Cassidy is going to bring them back to Stanley Cup contention. I'm certain of that. — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) June 14, 2022

Hope everyone enjoyed the one season the golden knights aren’t in the playoffs because Cassidy with that team is terrifying — emma (@emmasul02) June 14, 2022