Golden Knights’ fans ask Eakin to sign ‘NOT A MAJOR’ on autographs

Golden Knights fans still aren’t over the major penatly call against Cody Eakin last season.

An autographed Golden Knights license plated signed by Cody Eakin. (Jonathan Burdette/Facebook)

“The ocean is salty because of Shark tears.”

That’s what the sign at Beerhaus outside of T-Mobile Arena said during the Golden Knights’ 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday.

But the saltiness of Knights fans might also be a factor.

On Sunday, the Knights hosted a season ticket-holder event at the High Roller. Fans rode in the pods with players who chatted and signed autographs.

Multiple fans took to social media Sunday and Monday to show off their Cody Eakin signed memorabilia, where they asked Eakin to include “NOT A MAJOR” with his signature.

Fans are referencing the controversial five-minute penalty called on him during Game 7 of the first-round of the NHL playoffs last season. The Sharks scored four goals on the ensuing power play en route to a 5-4 overtime victory.

Eakin has been day to day with a lower body injury since Sept 27. Head coach Gerard Gallant said the center skated on his own Sunday, but would “probably” not play Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.