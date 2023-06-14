82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans celebrate Stanley Cup win — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 9:54 pm
 
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers, outside ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers, outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans cheer as their team wins the Stanley Cup Final while watching from Stadium ...
Golden Knights fans cheer as their team wins the Stanley Cup Final while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team’s Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team’s Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored a goal dur ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights fans watch on TV as the Stanley Cup is being raised after a win against the Flor ...
Golden Knights fans watch on TV as the Stanley Cup is being raised after a win against the Florida Panthers, outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal d ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scored a goal during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Congratulations messages are displayed on marquees on the strip after Golden Knights won the St ...
Congratulations messages are displayed on marquees on the strip after Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup against the Florida Panthers, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) du ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a score over Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during period two of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans cheer as their team is presented the Stanley Cup while watching from Circa ...
Golden Knights fans cheer as their team is presented the Stanley Cup while watching from Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans Andrew Hapitana, left, and his friend Valentina Astalas comfort each other ...
Golden Knights fans Andrew Hapitana, left, and his friend Valentina Astalas comfort each other as they get emotional about their team's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
xGolden Knights fans cheer a goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching ...
xGolden Knights fans cheer a goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate their teams Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers outside of T-Mobile Arena, on Monday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans cheer their team’s second goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Fina ...
Golden Knights fans cheer their team’s second goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party ...
Fans celebrate the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup at the Water Street Plaza watch party on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights fans Mike Pare, left, and Jeremy Clement react to a save during Game 5 of the St ...
Golden Knights fans Mike Pare, left, and Jeremy Clement react to a save during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Golden Knights fans, from left, CC Conboy, Tammy Scholtes, Chris Scholtes and Mike Conboy, chee ...
Golden Knights fans, from left, CC Conboy, Tammy Scholtes, Chris Scholtes and Mike Conboy, cheer for a late goal during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Golden Knights fans cheer as their team wins the Stanley Cup Final while watching from Stadium ...
Golden Knights fans cheer as their team wins the Stanley Cup Final while watching from Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Golden Knights fans Deanna Rilling, left, and Michael Chapman celebrate at the Fremont Street E ...
Golden Knights fans Deanna Rilling, left, and Michael Chapman celebrate at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas after their team won the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights brought home the city’s first Stanley Cup on Tuesday night, but the party wasn’t confined to T-Mobile Arena.

Fans gathered across the Las Vegas Valley, from Henderson to Summerlin and downtown to the Strip, to party and celebrate the victory.

Check out the scenes in the photo gallery above.

More Golden Knights

Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

Marchessault wins Conn Smythe Trophy

Recap: Big save, dominant 2nd period lead to win

PHOTOS: Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup

MOST READ
1
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
2
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
3
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
4
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
5
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the F ...
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
By / RJ

Captain Mark Stone recorded a hat trick, and the Golden Knights raised the Stanley Cup on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, scoring early and often in a rout of the Florida Panthers.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate afte ...
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
RJ

The Golden Knights are one win away from delivering the Stanley Cup to Las Vegas for the first time ever. Here’s how to watch.

More stories
Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS
Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup — PHOTOS
Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear available at The Arsenal
Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear available at The Arsenal
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Panthers, Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6
Golden Knights, fans ready to see Stanley Cup in Las Vegas
Golden Knights, fans ready to see Stanley Cup in Las Vegas
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip