Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans celebrate team’s win at Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2019 - 8:19 pm
 

Las Vegas Ballpark hosted a watch party for the Golden Knights’ road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

A few thousand fans saw Marc-Andre Fleury make 29 saves to shut down his former team as the Knights snagged a 3-0 victory over the Penguins.

Tickets cost $5. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

