Golden Knights fans celebrate team’s win at Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark hosted a watch party for the Golden Knights’ road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Knights won, 3-0.

Fans relax on the field and in the stands during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(Clockwise center) Lesly and Adrian Montenegro with Beatriz Palma cheer with others on the field during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax on the field during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax about the field during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights cheerleaders urge on contest runners during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans celebrate a goal during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax on the field and in the stands during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax on the field during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax on the field and in the stands during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax on the field during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax on the field and in the stands during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans relax on the field and in the stands during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Ballpark hosted a watch party for the Golden Knights’ road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

A few thousand fans saw Marc-Andre Fleury make 29 saves to shut down his former team as the Knights snagged a 3-0 victory over the Penguins.

Tickets cost $5. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.