Golden Knights fans celebrate team’s win at Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas Ballpark hosted a watch party for the Golden Knights’ road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Knights won, 3-0.
A few thousand fans saw Marc-Andre Fleury make 29 saves to shut down his former team as the Knights snagged a 3-0 victory over the Penguins.
Tickets cost $5. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
