57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans create petition to get rid of gold helmets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 1:03 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) communicates with Golden Knights right wing Mark S ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) communicates with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scored on the Colorado Avala ...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scored on the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Golden Knights are now 0-2 when wearing their chrome gold helmets and some fans are saying it’s time for them to go.

Fans were quick to trash the team’s new domes on social media following their debut on Feb. 11. Now some have started a petition for their removal from the Knights’ repertoire altogether following the team’s second loss wearing them.

The petition on change.org says “Get rid of the Golden Knights gold helmets immediately. They have a losing record when wearing them,” and is addressed to owner Bill Foley and the team.

At the time of this writing, 100 people have signed the petition, which was created 15 hours ago.

“Difficult to follow the puck between the 5 Christmas tree ornaments floating around my tv screen,” one signee said.

“Just no, no, never wear these pieces of trash ever again,” another posted.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
2
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
3
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
4
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
5
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST