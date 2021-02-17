Golden Knights fans create petition to get rid of gold helmets

The Golden Knights are now 0-2 when wearing their chrome gold helmets and fans are saying it’s time for them to go.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) communicates with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scored on the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Golden Knights are now 0-2 when wearing their chrome gold helmets and some fans are saying it’s time for them to go.

Fans were quick to trash the team’s new domes on social media following their debut on Feb. 11. Now some have started a petition for their removal from the Knights’ repertoire altogether following the team’s second loss wearing them.

The petition on change.org says “Get rid of the Golden Knights gold helmets immediately. They have a losing record when wearing them,” and is addressed to owner Bill Foley and the team.

At the time of this writing, 100 people have signed the petition, which was created 15 hours ago.

“Difficult to follow the puck between the 5 Christmas tree ornaments floating around my tv screen,” one signee said.

“Just no, no, never wear these pieces of trash ever again,” another posted.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.