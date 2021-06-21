Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters

The Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Sunday’s Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals, but many fans were not happy with the TV broadcast.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy celebrates his game-winning goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates following overtime of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

All fan bases tend to think national TV announcers are biased against them, and Golden Knights supporters are not alone.

Some of them took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the NBC Sports Network broadcast crew during the Knights’ 2-1 overtime victory Sunday over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

A sampling:

Talk crap about these stupid announcers pic.twitter.com/fLYdgYqNe3 — Renee (@ReneeCherie) June 21, 2021

Not sure what’s worse..how slow the offense is or listening to these announcers worship the Habs. Thanks Panda for keeping us in it. Come on boys, GET IT TOGETHER! — Smiller (@Shawntelle1969) June 21, 2021

Weber should have gotten more with all his beating on Noseks back. Dont worry though the announcers want Montreal to win. — 🇺🇸 Bonnie 🇺🇸 (@GrandmaBonnieLV) June 21, 2021

Going to be a tough 3 period listening to the NBC announcers call the game for their favorite team the “Canadians”, for VGK fans. #bias #VegasBorn — J Harney (@Harney32) June 21, 2021

@GoldenKnights can we at least listen to OUR announcers? Getting tired of these Yahoo's celebrating HABs — Karen McLaughlin (@KMacLV) June 21, 2021