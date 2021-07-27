Golden Knights fans furious about Marc-Andre Fleury trade

Golden Knights fans not only didn’t like that star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, but they were mad that he apparently found out on social media.

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury (29) signs autographs on the gold carpet after arriving for the NHL season-opening hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The news that star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks predictably didn’t sit well with Golden Knights fans — or Fleury’s agent.

Allan Walsh tweeted that neither he nor his client has heard from the Golden Knights, which further angered the fan base.

Much of the reaction was not family friendly and could not be included here, but this is a sample of general consensus of opinions. Fans also can vote in the Review-Journal Twitter poll.

How are we feeling about the Marc-Andre Fleury trade? — Golden Edge (@GoldenEdgeRJ) July 27, 2021

While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021

1. Fleury was the best goaltender in Vegas.

2. He won the Vezina.

3. They traded him for no return.

4. I hope he shuts them out every time he plays them for the rest of his Hall of Fame career. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 27, 2021

I really don't understand this. 🌼wins the Vezina and they're continuing to treat him like a back-up. Yes, he made costly mistakes in the playoffs but he was great overall and if they think Lehner full time is an improvement…#HockeyTwitter #VegasBorn #KnightUp #NHL https://t.co/RS6uHqUwXn — Michael Caccamo (@The__Cack) July 27, 2021

The current Vezina trophy holder shouldn’t find out he has been traded via Twitter. Keeping it classy, #VegasBorn — Joanie (@joanieplunkett) July 27, 2021

So the Knights traded away Fleury and Simone Biles just quit the Olympics? I'm going back to bed…#VegasBorn #Olympics #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/KoyfX987nl — Mark (@mark_milazzo) July 27, 2021

@GoldenKnights what a way to treat the face of your franchise Vezina winning goalie. Not even the common courtesy of telling him he was traded. #VegasBorn — Cole Baggins (@MonsieurFRIG) July 27, 2021

thank you for everything flower vegas will never be the same without you #VegasBorn — fleury the hockey cat (@vgk_fleurycat) July 27, 2021