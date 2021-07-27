Golden Knights fans furious about Marc-Andre Fleury trade
Golden Knights fans not only didn’t like that star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, but they were mad that he apparently found out on social media.
Allan Walsh tweeted that neither he nor his client has heard from the Golden Knights, which further angered the fan base.
Much of the reaction was not family friendly and could not be included here, but this is a sample of general consensus of opinions. Fans also can vote in the Review-Journal Twitter poll.
How are we feeling about the Marc-Andre Fleury trade?
— Golden Edge (@GoldenEdgeRJ) July 27, 2021
While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time.
— Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021
1. Fleury was the best goaltender in Vegas.
2. He won the Vezina.
3. They traded him for no return.
4. I hope he shuts them out every time he plays them for the rest of his Hall of Fame career.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 27, 2021
I really don't understand this. 🌼wins the Vezina and they're continuing to treat him like a back-up. Yes, he made costly mistakes in the playoffs but he was great overall and if they think Lehner full time is an improvement…#HockeyTwitter #VegasBorn #KnightUp #NHL https://t.co/RS6uHqUwXn
— Michael Caccamo (@The__Cack) July 27, 2021
The current Vezina trophy holder shouldn’t find out he has been traded via Twitter. Keeping it classy, #VegasBorn
— Joanie (@joanieplunkett) July 27, 2021
So the Knights traded away Fleury and Simone Biles just quit the Olympics? I'm going back to bed…#VegasBorn #Olympics #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/KoyfX987nl
— Mark (@mark_milazzo) July 27, 2021
@GoldenKnights what a way to treat the face of your franchise Vezina winning goalie.
Not even the common courtesy of telling him he was traded. #VegasBorn
— Cole Baggins (@MonsieurFRIG) July 27, 2021
thank you for everything flower vegas will never be the same without you #VegasBorn
— fleury the hockey cat (@vgk_fleurycat) July 27, 2021
Fleury loved playing in #Vegas, and wanted to retire there. It’s sad. This organization started out with such promise. I was angry when they fired Gallant. This Fleury move is 100 times worse. #VegasBorn
— Treat Tweets (@RealTreatTweets) July 27, 2021
I hope that half the VGK “fanbase” leaves now that Fleury left.#vegasborn
— Julian Talks (@TalksJulian) July 27, 2021
Garbage move to a guy who did so much for that team and community. And let’s be honest Lehner is good but no one will ever confuse him with Jacques Plante either #VegasBorn
— Marco Saumure (@MarcoSaumure) July 27, 2021
A bad day for the #VegasBorn not only trading a beloved figure in the city with the fanbase in Marc-Andre Fleury a Vezina nominee last season but to not even inform him of their plans before trading him and letting him find out about it on social media is deplorable business
— Ian Cameron (@bobano) July 27, 2021
It is official that he in fact found out from Twitter. #VegasBorn should be embarrassed https://t.co/PoFLd9YJHd
— Chris Dobson (@MrCDobson) July 27, 2021