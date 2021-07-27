91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans furious about Marc-Andre Fleury trade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 10:38 am
 
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury (29) signs autographs on the gold carpet after arriving for t ...
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury (29) signs autographs on the gold carpet after arriving for the NHL season-opening hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The news that star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks predictably didn’t sit well with Golden Knights fans — or Fleury’s agent.

Allan Walsh tweeted that neither he nor his client has heard from the Golden Knights, which further angered the fan base.

Much of the reaction was not family friendly and could not be included here, but this is a sample of general consensus of opinions. Fans also can vote in the Review-Journal Twitter poll.

MOST READ
1
Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in Summerlin
Police: Father shoots and kills daughter in Summerlin
2
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
3
Monsoon storms drench Las Vegas for 2nd day
Monsoon storms drench Las Vegas for 2nd day
4
Marc-Andre Fleury’s time as a Golden Knight is over
Marc-Andre Fleury’s time as a Golden Knight is over
5
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
Nevada adds 2.4K COVID cases, 20 deaths over weekend
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST