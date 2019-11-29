Golden Knights fans hit City National early on Black Friday
Las Vegans were lined up as early as 3 a.m. Black Friday to get Golden Knights gear.
Las Vegans were lined up as early as 3 a.m. Black Friday to get Golden Knights gear.
The store opened at 8 a.m. and posters of Marc-Andre Fleury’s save against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week were a hot item, with only 450 copies available. The posters are $55 each but are almost sold out according to store manager Teresa Weston.
It’s actually GOLD Friday at The Arsenal at @CityNatlArena #BlackFriday @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/pcWeoOtQVh
— Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) November 29, 2019
Happy Gold Friday to these dedicated shoppers!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4X2aMPaBmY
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 29, 2019
The first 500 fans were set to receive a free poster of the Golden Knight mascot upon entry.
New items such as Knights themed bikes, cornhole sets, “ugly” holiday sweaters, a line of women’s wear, puck holders, golf balls, car stickers and other stocking stuffers also are set to debut.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.