49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans hit City National early on Black Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2019 - 10:40 am
 

Las Vegans were lined up as early as 3 a.m. Black Friday to get Golden Knights gear.

The store opened at 8 a.m. and posters of Marc-Andre Fleury’s save against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week were a hot item, with only 450 copies available. The posters are $55 each but are almost sold out according to store manager Teresa Weston.

The first 500 fans were set to receive a free poster of the Golden Knight mascot upon entry.

New items such as Knights themed bikes, cornhole sets, “ugly” holiday sweaters, a line of women’s wear, puck holders, golf balls, car stickers and other stocking stuffers also are set to debut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a ...
Golden Knights waive Valentin Zykov
By / RJ

The Golden Knights waived forward Valentin Zykov on Wednesday. Zykov was serving a 20-game suspension but was eligible to play again Friday.

Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) attempts to gain control of the puck in front of Vegas ...
Golden Knights’ penalty kill slips in November
By / RJ

The Golden Knights’ penalty kill was an early-season strength, but the team has allowed four power-play goals in their past four games, including two in a 4-2 loss Monday.