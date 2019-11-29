Golden Knights fans hit City National early on Black Friday

Las Vegans were lined up as early as 3 a.m. Black Friday to get Golden Knights gear.

Golden Knights fans hit the City National Arena early on Black Friday. (Subrina Hudson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The store opened at 8 a.m. and posters of Marc-Andre Fleury’s save against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week were a hot item, with only 450 copies available. The posters are $55 each but are almost sold out according to store manager Teresa Weston.

Happy Gold Friday to these dedicated shoppers!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4X2aMPaBmY — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 29, 2019

The first 500 fans were set to receive a free poster of the Golden Knight mascot upon entry.

New items such as Knights themed bikes, cornhole sets, “ugly” holiday sweaters, a line of women’s wear, puck holders, golf balls, car stickers and other stocking stuffers also are set to debut.

