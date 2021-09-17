Golden Knights, fans interact in downtown Las Vegas
Golden Knights players participated in a Q&A with fans during a Thursday fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Golden Knights’ players participated in a Q&A with fans during Thursday’s fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
The event started at 5:30 p.m. and included Golden Knights’ broadcasters and players from the Henderson Silver Knights.
The event was open to the public and the first 500 fans in attendance received a free hat.