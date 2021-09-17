Golden Knights, fans interact in downtown Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

Golden Knights players are participating in a Q&A with fans at tonight’s fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Vegas Golden Knights' sportscasters Dave Goucher (left) and Shane Hnidy (right) interview newer players during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (From left) Dave Goucher, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Chandler Stephenson, Nick Cousins and Shane Hnidy. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights’ players are participating in a Q&A with fans at tonight’s fan fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The event started at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to include Golden Knights’ broadcasters and players from the Henderson Silver Knights.

The event is open to the public and the first 500 fans in attendance received a free hat.