90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans return in full force to T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2021 - 12:05 am
 
Fans celebrates the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of a ...
Fans celebrates the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans cheers before the start of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series ...
Fans cheers before the start of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Vegas Golden Belles rile up the crowd before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cu ...
The Vegas Golden Belles rile up the crowd before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) tosses a puck to fans before Game 3 of a second-round ...
Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) tosses a puck to fans before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans embrace before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Standley Cup playoff ser ...
Golden Knights fans embrace before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Standley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch from home. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fan Iris Fieldman, of Las Vegas, cheers for her team before Game 3 of a second-r ...
Golden Knights fan Iris Fieldman, of Las Vegas, cheers for her team before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch from home. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans at ...
T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans at home before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights fan cheers during the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stan ...
A Golden Knights fan cheers during the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights fan riles up the crowd in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hoc ...
A Golden Knights fan riles up the crowd in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights take the ice for Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff ser ...
The Golden Knights take the ice for Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. The arena housed fans at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights mascot riles up the fans during Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley ...
The Golden Knights mascot riles up the fans during Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans cheer after the Golden Knights take the lead in the third period of Game 3 of a second-rou ...
Fans cheer after the Golden Knights take the lead in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans cheer during a break in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cu ...
Fans cheer during a break in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the replay of his save against C ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the replay of his save against Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans celebrates the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of a ...
Fans celebrates the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Go ...
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Go ...
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Go ...
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Go ...
Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Fans cheers before the start of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series ...
Fans cheers before the start of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas loves hockey. There is no doubt about that.

The Golden Knights welcomed back a full house of 17,504 Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

It was the first full capacity game at T-Mobile Arena since March 3, 2020, before the NHL paused its season because of the COVID pandemic.

Game 4 is Sunday at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1.

Series schedule

Avalanche lead 2-1

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Knights 2, OT

Game 3: Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)

Game 5: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Denver, (NBCSN)

x-Game 6: Thursday, T-Mobile Arena, (TBD)

x-Game 7: June 12, Denver, (TBD)

x-If necessary

MOST READ
1
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
2
I-15 traffic, stopped for hours, reopens near Las Vegas Strip
I-15 traffic, stopped for hours, reopens near Las Vegas Strip
3
Raiders’ defensive line, secondary stand out in OTAs
Raiders’ defensive line, secondary stand out in OTAs
4
Rio revival: New owners plan major renovations inspired by hotel’s heyday
Rio revival: New owners plan major renovations inspired by hotel’s heyday
5
ESPN fires handicapper Kelly Stewart over slurs in 2012 tweets
ESPN fires handicapper Kelly Stewart over slurs in 2012 tweets
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by left wing Max Pacioretty (67) in the third period of ...
Golden Knights-Colorado Avalanche recap
By / RJ

The Golden Knights rallied for a victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in Game 3 of their NHL playoff series at T-Mobile Arena.