Golden Knights fans return in full force to T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS
The Golden Knights welcomed back a full house of 17,504 Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
Las Vegas loves hockey. There is no doubt about that.
The Golden Knights welcomed back a full house of 17,504 Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
It was the first full capacity game at T-Mobile Arena since March 3, 2020, before the NHL paused its season because of the COVID pandemic.
Game 4 is Sunday at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1.
Series schedule
Avalanche lead 2-1
Game 1: Avalanche 7, Knights 1
Game 2: Avalanche 3, Knights 2, OT
Game 3: Knights 3, Avalanche 2
Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)
Game 5: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Denver, (NBCSN)
x-Game 6: Thursday, T-Mobile Arena, (TBD)
x-Game 7: June 12, Denver, (TBD)
x-If necessary