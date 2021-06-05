Golden Knights fans return in full force to T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS

The Golden Knights welcomed back a full house of 17,504 Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans celebrates the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans cheers before the start of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Golden Belles rile up the crowd before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) tosses a puck to fans before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans embrace before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Standley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch from home. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan Iris Fieldman, of Las Vegas, cheers for her team before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch from home. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

T-Mobile Arena is at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans at home before Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan cheers during the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan riles up the crowd in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights take the ice for Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. The arena housed fans at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights mascot riles up the fans during Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer after the Golden Knights take the lead in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer during a break in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the replay of his save against Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrates the Vegas Golden Knights win 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans attend Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans cheers before the start of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas loves hockey. There is no doubt about that.

It was the first full capacity game at T-Mobile Arena since March 3, 2020, before the NHL paused its season because of the COVID pandemic.

Game 4 is Sunday at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1.

Series schedule

Avalanche lead 2-1

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Knights 2, OT

Game 3: Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena (NBCSN)

Game 5: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Denver, (NBCSN)

x-Game 6: Thursday, T-Mobile Arena, (TBD)

x-Game 7: June 12, Denver, (TBD)

x-If necessary