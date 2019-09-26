Golden Knights fans want to see vengeance against Sharks

While the Knights seem to have moved on from their first-round exit from the NHL playoffs last season, fans apparently have not.

Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) lays on the ice after getting hit by Knights center Cody Eakin (out of frame) in the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Sharks center Joe Pavelski, middle, is helped off the ice by Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) and Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) after getting hit by Knights center Cody Eakin (out of frame) in the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Vengeance.

That’s what fans want to see when the Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks in the season opener next Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

“I expect the Knights to be ready to avenge that loss they had in the playoffs,” Cary Huddleston said Wednesday at City National Arena. “Get the season started off right.”

After a controversial five-minute penalty on the Knights’ Cody Eakin, the Sharks scored four goals on the ensuing power play en route to a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 7.

“It’s gonna be a hot and heavy game,” fan Tony Lippi said. “There’s a lot of animosity going on between the two teams because of how everything ended.”

Knights fans expected a rivalry with the Los Angeles Kings because of the cities’ close proximity, but a rivalry with the Sharks was born instead.

And from that rivalry, fans are expecting quite the show come Wednesday.

“There’s nothing like an opening night against the Sharks,” Michael Bronowitz said. “There can’t be anything comparable. They are gonna set the tone for the rest of the season and the eventual playoff run.”

The teams meet Sunday at T-Mobile to close out the preseason. Then, after hosting the Sharks on Wednesday, the Knights travel to San Jose on Oct. 4.

“This fan base — they’re gonna travel,” Lippi said. “I expect we’re gonna represent Vegas well in that second game at San Jose … we’re coming for you again this season. To pick up where we left off.”

Stanley Cup run

Fans don’t think many changes are necessary for the Knights to make the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in three seasons.

“If anything, they are probably going to play harder like they did the first year because they have another chip on their shoulder,” Lippi said. “When there is a chip on their shoulder, they produce.”

Huddleston said he thinks the Knights need to address their goaltending issues to capture that first-year magic and make another run at a title.

Marc-Andre Fleury played too many games last season, Huddleston said. He added that the Knights need better play from backup Malcolm Subban.

Knights fans are just excited hockey season is back.

“It’s gonna be an amazing, amazing year and I cannot wait,” Lippi said. “Been waiting for so long.”

