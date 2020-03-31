Golden Knights featured heavily in NHL players poll

The Golden Knights and four of their players received votes for different awards in the annual NHL Players Association poll.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a diving save in the third period during an NHL hockey game with against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Fleury finished third in the category for best goalie in the NHL Players Association’s annual poll released Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights featured prominently in the NHL Players Association’s annual poll, which was released Tuesday morning.

The Knights finished second in best visiting locker room and best jersey, and four players received votes for different awards from the 588-player panel. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished third in best goalie (8.93 percent), behind the Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andre Vasilevskiy.

Right wing Ryan Reaves was named the third-best trash talker behind Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. Trade acquisition Nick Cousins, on the other hand, was named the fourth worst.

Right wing Mark Stone was recognized for his off-ice skills and tied for fourth in best golfer.

In non-player awards, the Knights received a lot of love. They finished top four in best visitors’ dressing room (losing 38.01 percent to 26.47 percent to the Edmonton Oilers), best jersey (where they finished well behind first-place Chicago) and best ice. T-Mobile Arena’s sheet finished fourth behind three Canadian teams: The Canadiens, Oilers and Jets.

The one off-ice category the Knights weren’t a finalist for was best mascot, which went to the Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty in a landslide. Better luck next time, Chance.

