Golden Knights find forecheck success during win streak

Coach Bruce Cassidy has been pleased with the Golden Knights’ forechecking and how that’s bled into their overall game during a four-game winning streak.

How the Vegas Golden Knights have corrected course and found success during their four-game winning streak goes back to a term from a former coach of Bruce Cassidy’s — defending and checking.

Two different elements, but they bleed into the overall game. It’s why the Knights (21-11-12) have rebounded slightly after losing eight of their previous nine games.

They’ll try to win a season-high fifth straight game Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

“I think our team has always defended well. By that, blocked shots, taking care of the slot, finishing your one on ones,” Cassidy said Tuesday. “Checking, that’s the 200-foot game. That’s forechecking, neutral-zone forecheck, takeaways, using your feet to create offense when the other team has the puck.”

The Knights have done well in both departments. They’ve outscored opponents 20-10 in the past four games. That includes sweeping a back-to-back against St. Louis (4-2 on Saturday) and San Jose (7-2 on Sunday).

They scored 28 goals combined in the previous nine games.

Attacking the puck is why Cassidy thinks the Knights have turned the corner.

“We’ve checked pucks back better than what we did at the start of the year. Quicker, more efficiently now we’re executing better when we get them back,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of offense from that. It’s not just a breakout, a great transition play. We’re getting more of that.”

Part of that, Cassidy said, has been a product of getting defenseman Shea Theodore back in the lineup after missing the past month with an upper-body injury.

Theodore has goals in his first two games back to give him 22 points in 33 games.

Having Theodore back with Noah Hanifin allows the Knights multiple defensemen to get out of the defensive zone quicker.

It hasn’t taken Theodore any time to adjust to having a new partner on the blue line with Brayden McNabb out week to week with an upper-body injury.

Jeremy Lauzon has filled in with two assists and a plus-4 while skating with Theodore.

“The game comes way easier playing with a guy of that caliber,” Lauzon said. “He’s unbelievable to play with, and he makes my jobreally easy. I try to make his job easy by playing physical, winning pucks and getting him the puck so he can make plays.”

Cassidy said motion in the offensive zone has been better lately. It hasn’t been stagnant, but there hasn’t been enough movement in the half-court game.

The forwards have created better shooting lanes for the defensemen, something the Knights have talked about building into their game since they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season against the Edmonton Oilers.

Cassidy said part of that, too, is a product of adjusting to Mitch Marner’s style of play. His move to center, by way of injuries down the middle, has allowed the Knights to balance their lineup with he and center Jack Eichel on their own lines.

“We have two lines that are doing that a little bit more, and they’re not kind of bumping into each other out there, creating good ice for each other,” Cassidy said. “So that’s resulted in more offense.”

