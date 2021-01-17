Golden Knights finish off series sweep of Anaheim Ducks with OT win
The Golden Knights’ third jersey made an successful debut Saturday when Max Pacioretty scored seven seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win over Anaheim.
William Karlsson tied the game with 1:22 left in regulation when he fired in a pass from Jonathan Marchessault, and Max Pacioretty scored seven seconds into overtime to complete the two-game sweep.
Max Comtois scored the lone goal for the Ducks.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his first appearance of the season for the Knights and finished with 21 saves to go with a nifty poke-check in the first period on Sam Steel.
But he was matched by counterpart John Gibson, who came up with 31 stops, including a pair of short-handed chances by Chandler Stephenson and one from Reilly Smith.
The Knights improved to 10-2-2 all time against Anaheim, and will meet the Ducks six more times this season during division-only play.
Comtois tallied at 7:45 of the second period, becoming the 10th player since 1943-44 to score each of his team’s first three goals in a season.
The Knights were caught up ice leading to a three-on-one rush, and Jacob Larsson threaded a pass by defenseman Zach Whitecloud to Comtois, who was uncovered at the side of the net.
