Golden Knights

Golden Knights finish off series sweep of Anaheim Ducks with OT win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2021 - 9:29 pm
 
The Golden Knights’ third jersey made an successful debut Saturday in a 2-1 overtime win over Anaheim at T-Mobile Arena.

William Karlsson tied the game with 1:22 left in regulation when he fired in a pass from Jonathan Marchessault, and Max Pacioretty scored seven seconds into overtime to complete the two-game sweep.

Max Comtois scored the lone goal for the Ducks.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his first appearance of the season for the Knights and finished with 21 saves to go with a nifty poke-check in the first period on Sam Steel.

But he was matched by counterpart John Gibson, who came up with 31 stops, including a pair of short-handed chances by Chandler Stephenson and one from Reilly Smith.

The Knights improved to 10-2-2 all time against Anaheim, and will meet the Ducks six more times this season during division-only play.

Comtois tallied at 7:45 of the second period, becoming the 10th player since 1943-44 to score each of his team’s first three goals in a season.

The Knights were caught up ice leading to a three-on-one rush, and Jacob Larsson threaded a pass by defenseman Zach Whitecloud to Comtois, who was uncovered at the side of the net.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

