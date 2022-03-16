Golden Knights finish road trip 0-5 after loss at Winnipeg

Goalie Laurent Brossoit was pulled in the second period for the Golden Knights, who lost their fifth straight game in regulation for the first time in franchise history.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) keeps his eyes on the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) is checked by Jets' Logan Stanley (64) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) as Blake Wheeler (26) is defended by Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) fights with Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) is congratulated by teammates for his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) in front of the Vegas bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Poink (4) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as a shot comes in during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Dominic Toninato (21) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Logan Stanley (64) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) looks to get control of the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) pushes him during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) passes the puck past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and Paul Stastny (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Goalie Laurent Brossoit was pulled during the second period, and the Golden Knights ended their disastrous road trip Tuesday with a 7-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Knights went winless on the five-game trip against Philadelphia, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus and the Jets. It is the first time in franchise history the Knights have lost five straight in regulation.

Brossoit allowed four goals on 13 shots in his return to Winnipeg after serving as the Jets’ backup the previous three seasons. He was pulled with 8:51 remaining in the second period after defenseman Logan Stanley’s goal in favor of Logan Thompson, who played junior hockey in Manitoba.

The seven goals allowed are a season high.

Nicolas Roy scored in the second period for the Knights to cut Winnipeg’s lead to 2-1, but the Jets responded with two goals 2:05 apart by Nikolaj Ehlers and Stanley.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo converted on a power play, and Michael Amadio also scored in the third period for the Knights.

Stanley logged a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal and an assist to go with a 10-9 decision in his fight against Keegan Kolesar in the first period that woke up Winnipeg. Kyle Connor added his 38th goal and two assists, and Scheifele finished with two points.

The Knights held the Jets without a shot on goal for the first 12:26 before Blake Wheeler opened the scoring when he breezed into the offensive zone and sent a forehand over Brossoit’s shoulder.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal made his NHL debut for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.