Golden Knights finish road trip 0-5 after loss at Winnipeg
Goalie Laurent Brossoit was pulled in the second period for the Golden Knights, who lost their fifth straight game in regulation for the first time in franchise history.
Goalie Laurent Brossoit was pulled during the second period, and the Golden Knights ended their disastrous road trip Tuesday with a 7-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Knights went winless on the five-game trip against Philadelphia, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus and the Jets. It is the first time in franchise history the Knights have lost five straight in regulation.
Brossoit allowed four goals on 13 shots in his return to Winnipeg after serving as the Jets’ backup the previous three seasons. He was pulled with 8:51 remaining in the second period after defenseman Logan Stanley’s goal in favor of Logan Thompson, who played junior hockey in Manitoba.
The seven goals allowed are a season high.
Nicolas Roy scored in the second period for the Knights to cut Winnipeg’s lead to 2-1, but the Jets responded with two goals 2:05 apart by Nikolaj Ehlers and Stanley.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo converted on a power play, and Michael Amadio also scored in the third period for the Knights.
Stanley logged a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal and an assist to go with a 10-9 decision in his fight against Keegan Kolesar in the first period that woke up Winnipeg. Kyle Connor added his 38th goal and two assists, and Scheifele finished with two points.
The Knights held the Jets without a shot on goal for the first 12:26 before Blake Wheeler opened the scoring when he breezed into the offensive zone and sent a forehand over Brossoit’s shoulder.
Defenseman Brayden Pachal made his NHL debut for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
