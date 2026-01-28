Golden Knights finish road trip with OT loss to Canadiens
Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice, but the Golden Knights ended their four-game road trip with an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre.
The Vegas Golden Knights scored late to earn a point, but lost 3-2 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre.
Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 3:08 left to force the extra period.
But Montreal winger Jake Evans took the puck himself from the neutral zone and beat goaltender Akira Schmid with a backhand with 1:02 remaining in overtime.
Schmid made 23 saves, but the Knights (25-14-13) finished 1-2-1 during their four-game road trip and lost for the fourth time in five games since winning seven straight.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.