Golden Knights finish road trip with OT loss to Canadiens

Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice, but the Golden Knights ended their four-game road trip with an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre.

Golden Knights give Mitch Marner a win in his return to Toronto

Golden Knights defensemen ‘mesh’ well as top pair since McNabb injury

Golden Knights get ‘back to work’ after embarrassing loss in Ottawa

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) moves in to score on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) as Canadiens' Alexandre Texier (85) and Knights' Jeremy Lauzon (5) look for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) stops Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) stops Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) as Canadiens' Lane Hutson (48) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Alexandre Texier (85) takes a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defends against Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) as he moves in on Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (not shown) as Knights' Braeden Bowman (42) looks for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon (5) checks Montreal Canadiens' Ivan Demidov (93) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson (48) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman (42) as he moves in on Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (not shown) as Knights' Braeden Bowman (42) looks for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Kirby Dach (77) moves in on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) as Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Vegas Golden Knights scored late to earn a point, but lost 3-2 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 3:08 left to force the extra period.

But Montreal winger Jake Evans took the puck himself from the neutral zone and beat goaltender Akira Schmid with a backhand with 1:02 remaining in overtime.

Schmid made 23 saves, but the Knights (25-14-13) finished 1-2-1 during their four-game road trip and lost for the fourth time in five games since winning seven straight.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.