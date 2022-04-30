Golden Knights finish underachieving season with win

Jonathan Marchessault tied his career high with his 30th goal, and the Golden Knights ended their fifth season with a win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) vie for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by teammate Alex Pietrangelo (7) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) handles the puck while under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) looks to pass the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) passes the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) shoots during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) scores a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) controls the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) controls the puck while under pressure from St. Louis Blues' Tyler Bozak (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) shoots, scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS — Left wing Jonathan Marchessault tied his career high with his 30th goal 6:41 into the third period, and the Golden Knights ended their fifth season with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday at Enterprise Center.

Captain Mark Stone, defenseman Zach Whitecloud, centers William Karlsson and Jack Eichel and left wing Max Pacioretty also scored for the Knights. Eichel got two goals. The team snapped a three-game shootout losing streak to finish its season.

Marchessault is the third player in Knights history to score 30 goals, along with Karlsson and Pacioretty. It gives the team one milestone to leave the season with after being eliminated from the playoff picture Wednesday.

The Blues’ loss means they won’t get home-ice advantage in their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

