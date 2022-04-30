Golden Knights finish underachieving season with win
Jonathan Marchessault tied his career high with his 30th goal, and the Golden Knights ended their fifth season with a win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
ST. LOUIS — Left wing Jonathan Marchessault tied his career high with his 30th goal 6:41 into the third period, and the Golden Knights ended their fifth season with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday at Enterprise Center.
Captain Mark Stone, defenseman Zach Whitecloud, centers William Karlsson and Jack Eichel and left wing Max Pacioretty also scored for the Knights. Eichel got two goals. The team snapped a three-game shootout losing streak to finish its season.
Marchessault is the third player in Knights history to score 30 goals, along with Karlsson and Pacioretty. It gives the team one milestone to leave the season with after being eliminated from the playoff picture Wednesday.
The Blues’ loss means they won’t get home-ice advantage in their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.