Golden Knights’ Fleury among top-selling NHL jerseys last season
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was included on a list released by the NHL on Wednesday of the top-selling jerseys for the 2018-19 season.
The love for Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is everlasting.
Fleury, a fan favorite for the franchise, was included on a list released by the NHL on Wednesday of the top-selling jerseys for the 2018-19 season.
Have a look at the top-selling jerseys from the 2018-19 season, presented by @NHL_Shop and @Fanatics.
Is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/pPMfld3wVG
— NHL (@NHL) September 3, 2019
Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby’s jersey led sales through Fanatics and NHL Shop, with Alex Ovechkin from the Washington Capitals claiming the second highest selling jersey.
Fleury landed fourth on the list, behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron rounded out the top five.
1. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
5. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
6. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
7. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
8. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
9. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
10. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
11. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
12. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
13. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs
14. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
15. Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
A similar list of players was released in February, showing the best-selling jerseys since the beginning of the season. Fleury was third overall.
