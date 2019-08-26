Golden Knights’ Fleury makes NHL Network’s Top Goalies list
Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury was ranked sixth on the NHL Network’s Top 10 Goalies Right now.
The three-time Stanley Cup champion finished ahead of the Washington Capitals’ Braden Holtby and behind 2014 Vezina Trophy winner Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins.
Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning ranked first.
“Is there a better poke checker in the National Hockey League? Is there a guy that reads the play or uses his stick around the crease?” former NHL goalie Darren Pang said of Fleury. “Why be passive and allow a puck to go right through your crease that forces you to do a two-pad slide or stretch out? He’s already there. His anticipation is incredible.”
Pang and Jamison Coyle of the NHL Network counted down the best goalies based on performance over the past several seasons, with emphasis on the 2018-2019 season, according to the NHL Network.
Teammate Mark Stone was ranked 13th on the Top 20 Wings Right Now.
NHL Network’s Top 10 Goalies Right Now, 1-10:
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
- Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars
- Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
- Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
- Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
- Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
- John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks