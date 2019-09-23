Golden Knights’ Fleury, Marchessault play Heads Up!

The regular season is fast approaching for the Golden Knights, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t know how to have fun.

The regular season is fast approaching for the Golden Knights, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t know how to have fun.

Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault got together to play a VGK edition of the popular game Heads Up!

The players had to guess various things including Vegas-themed people and items, such as Shania Twain, who had a residency here, and fellow Knights players and staff.

Marchessault seemed to be a pro at the game. Fleury — not so much.

Check out the video above.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.