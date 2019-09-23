87°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Fleury, Marchessault play Heads Up!

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2019 - 12:18 pm
 

The regular season is fast approaching for the Golden Knights, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t know how to have fun.

Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault got together to play a VGK edition of the popular game Heads Up!

The players had to guess various things including Vegas-themed people and items, such as Shania Twain, who had a residency here, and fellow Knights players and staff.

Marchessault seemed to be a pro at the game. Fleury — not so much.

Check out the video above.

