Golden Knights’ Fleury, Pacioretty to help Cosmopolitan light tree

The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host its third annual tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday with help from Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Erik Kabik)

This year, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will have a golden holiday season.

The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan will host its third annual tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday with help from Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty.

VGK in-game hosts Big D and Mark Shunock will host the evening, and DJ Lee Orchard, aka the Golden Knight, will play a live DJ set.

Fans, locals and tourists are invited to help kick off the winter season and partake in all the festivities the ice rink has to offer.

The event begins at 6 p.m., with the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.