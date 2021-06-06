Golden Knights forward named finalist for Selke Trophy

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was named one of three finalists Sunday for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s best defensive forward.

Golden Knights' Mark Stone celebrates after defeating Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The NHL’s Selke Trophy long has been a center-dominated award.

More U.S. presidents have been elected (three) since 2007 than noncenters have finished as finalists (two). Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said it takes an exceptional winger to be in the mix.

His captain just happens to be that guy.

Knights right wing Mark Stone was named a Selke Trophy finalist, an award given to the NHL’s best defensive forward, for the second time in three seasons Sunday. If he wins, he will be the first winger to do so since Jere Lehtinen in 2003.

The other finalists are Florida center Aleksander Barkov and Boston center Patrice Bergeron. The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup semifinals or Final.

Stone finished runner-up to St. Louis center Ryan O’Reilly in 2019.

“He’s one of those guys that just makes those decisions properly every single time to maximize both offense and defense,” DeBoer said. “They’re a rare breed, and he belongs in that group. He should win it, in my mind.”

Stone has a strong case after providing a huge impact at both ends of the ice. He led the NHL in takeaways (58) and had a team-leading 61 points in 55 games. Opponents scored 2.12 goals per 60 minutes with him on the ice at five-on-five. For context, the Knights won the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed by giving up 2.18 per game.

The team allowed only two goals in the 70:16 Stone played short-handed and scored once.

That’s why the Knights have trusted his line to play heavy minutes against Colorado’s top line of left wing Gabriel Landeskog, center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen in their second-round series.

“Our line has tried to take a little bit of a responsibility in trying to play them even or even trying to win that matchup, because if you can win the matchup against those top guys, it gives your team a good chance at success,” Stone said. “It’s not easy. I’m the first to admit that.”

Barkov is a first-time Selke finalist. Bergeron is a finalist for the 10th straight season and has won the award four times, tied for the most in NHL history.

Lineup changes

The Knights got three players back for Game 4 against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list and played his first game since May 24. He first appeared on the list May 26 after testing positive for COVID-19. Defenseman Nick Holden came out of the lineup for McNabb.

Right wing Ryan Reaves took his normal spot on the fourth line after missing two games because of a suspension. Right wing Keegan Kolesar moved up to the third line, and left wing Dylan Sikura was a healthy scratch.

Goaltender Robin Lehner returned as Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup after missing the two previous games for undisclosed reasons.

Canada lifts restrictions

NHL teams will be allowed to cross the Canada border with a modified quarantine starting with the Stanley Cup semifinals, the league announced Sunday.

Canada previously required a 14-day quarantine for anyone going over its border. The clubs still will have to follow enhanced health and safety measures.

The news is relevant to the Knights because the winner of their series against the Avalanche plays the winner of Winnipeg-Montreal.

Gallant wins gold

Former Knights coach Gerard Gallant led Team Canada to a gold medal at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championship on Sunday.

Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in overtime.

