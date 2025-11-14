Golden Knights forward plays prominent role in NHL debut

Right wing Braeden Bowman, in his NHL debut, was pushed into a top-six role and got reps on the first power-play unit for the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) moves in to position for another face off against the New York Islanders during the third period of their NHL game T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It took eight seconds for Braeden Bowman, in his NHL debut, to make the Golden Knights’ power play the best it has looked in three weeks.

On his first power-play rep, Bowman received the puck from center Jack Eichel below the goal line, and the 22-year-old right wing took it to the net.

It wasn’t a clean shot on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, but it was a dangerous chance. The Knights haven’t had many of those since mid-October.

Though he didn’t score — and the Knights’ power play continued to struggle, going 0-for-5 in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders — it was still a memorable debut for Bowman.

Quick rise

The undrafted forward from Kitchener, Ontario, who leads the Silver Knights with 12 points this season, was recalled from Henderson on Wednesday in the ultimate “break in case of emergency” situation.

Bowman got the opportunity not many call-ups get — a top-six role while playing on the top power-play unit. He made the most of it with four shots in 16:45.

“During the national anthem, you kind of got the nerves,” Bowman said. “When the puck drops, everything goes away, and you kind of just focus on the ice, the crowd goes away. You just focus on the guys on the bench.”

It speaks to the Knights’ injury situation that an undrafted player vaulted into an immediate top-six role.

It also speaks to how far Bowman has come in a short amount of time. He’s skyrocketed up the organizational ranks because of his instincts and decision making.

In his first professional season last year, Bowman was second on the Silver Knights in scoring with 36 points.

“You always believe in yourself and know you can, but until it happens, you never really know,” Bowman said. “They make it pretty easy. Stepping in there, they were awesome on the ice and off the ice in the room, as well.”

More time coming

Bowman will get more playing time in the immediate future, starting Saturday when the Knights travel to play the St. Louis Blues.

It was a lot of responsibility for Bowman, but he looked ready for the moment. He made good reads most of the night, especially breaking out from the defensive zone

The Knights (7-4-5) outshot the Islanders 11-6 when Bowman, center Tomas Hertl and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev were on the ice, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

“Good on the walls, he got pucks to the middle, good composure. There was a lot to like,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s waited his turn. Not a long time, but he’s been good in Henderson. It sends a message to those guys. Hopefully it motivates those guys down there.”

The Knights’ power play has been in a rut since captain Mark Stone injured his wrist Oct. 18, going 3 of 34 in the past 10 games.

But it looked almost back to normal with Bowman in Stone’s spot down low. The Knights went back to their five-forward look that started the season 9 of 24 on the man advantage.

Injured guys not traveling

The Knights, who have lost four straight games, have no help on the way.

Stone, eligible to be activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, will not travel this weekend.

He hasn’t resumed skating with the team. A video posted on the Knights’ X account about their annual gala Nov. 2 showed Stone sporting a brace on his left hand.

The Knights are 3-4-3 without Stone, who had 13 points through six games. Eight of them came on the power play.

Center William Karlsson is now week to week, Cassidy said, after suffering a lower-body injury Nov. 8 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Karlsson played the entire first period and was interviewed during the intermission on the team’s TV broadcast, but didn’t return to the game.

Goaltender Adin Hill is still week to week, and a return isn’t imminent. He hasn’t played since Oct. 20 when he left in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes with a noncontact injury.

The expectation is Hill could be out through Christmas, which would be a huge blow to his chances of making Team Canada’s Olympic roster.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Blues

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -140; total 6