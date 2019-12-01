48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights ‘fully expect’ Fleury to return during road trip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2019 - 3:07 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2019 - 4:08 pm

The Golden Knights “fully expect” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to join the team on their three-game road trip, coach Gerard Gallant said on Sunday. But he’s not sure when.

Fleury is on a personal leave after his father passed away last week.

The Knights, who play a back-to-back against the Rangers and Devils starting Monday, recalled goaltender Garret Sparks on an emergency basis Sunday.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow .@DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST