Golden Knights ‘fully expect’ Fleury to return during road trip
The Golden Knights “fully expect” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to join the team on their three-game road trip, coach Gerard Gallant said on Sunday. But he’s not sure when.
Fleury is on a personal leave after his father passed away last week.
The Knights, who play a back-to-back against the Rangers and Devils starting Monday, recalled goaltender Garret Sparks on an emergency basis Sunday.
