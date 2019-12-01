Golden Knights ‘fully expect’ Fleury to return during road trip

The Golden Knights “fully expect” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to join the team on their three-game road trip, coach Gerard Gallant said on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury leans on the top of the net during a time out against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights “fully expect” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to join the team on their three-game road trip, coach Gerard Gallant said on Sunday. But he’s not sure when.

Fleury is on a personal leave after his father passed away last week.

The Knights, who play a back-to-back against the Rangers and Devils starting Monday, recalled goaltender Garret Sparks on an emergency basis Sunday.

