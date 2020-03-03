65°F
Golden Knights gain perspective from Make-A-Wish kids visit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2020 - 4:58 pm
 

The Golden Knights arrived at City National Arena on Monday morning fresh off their first loss since Feb. 11.

Then some special new teammates helped them take their mind off it. The Knights welcomed six children to practice thanks to Make-A-Wish.

The kids skated with the team, took shots at goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and helped the organization take its mind off the season for a moment.

“I think the players and coaches are excited to play a role in these young kids’ days,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “It puts a lot of things in perspective. You lose a game, you’re not feeling great and you come in and spend some time with these kids.

“It’s just a good day all around.”

The kids will attend Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils and sound the rally siren before the game. They weren’t the only ones welcomed by the Knights on Monday.

The team also hosted approximately 20 young pediatric patients from UMC Children’s Hospital to City National Arena on Monday. The kids signed contracts with the Knights and then received a hockey and skating lesson.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

