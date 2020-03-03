Golden Knights gain perspective from Make-A-Wish kids visit

The Golden Knights welcomed six children to practice Monday thanks to Make-A-Wish, giving the team some needed perspective after its loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Make-A-Wish kids get their dream come true by meeting and practicing with the Golden Knights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Make-A-Wish kid Sydney Lilore, 10, of Las Vegas, is helped by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15), right, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kid Sydney Lilore, 10, of Las Vegas, skates with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kids, from left, Arjun Jain, 12, of Somerset, N.J., Jacob Hoffman, 14, of Saginaw, Mich., Jerome Poirier, 13, of Canada, Roman Runnalls, 10, of Canada, and Ethan LeBaron, 14, of Las Vegas, watch Vegas Golden Knights players during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kid Roman Runnalls, 10, of Canada watches Vegas Golden Knights players practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kid Arjun Jain, 12, of Somerset, N.J. shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kid Arjun Jain, 12, of Somerset, N.J. prepares to skate with Golden Knights players during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kids, from left, Ethan LeBaron, 14, of Las Vegas, Roman Runnalls, 10, of Canada, Jerome Poirier, 13, of Canada and Jacob Hoffman, 14, of Saginaw, Mich., watch Vegas Golden Knights players during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kids pose with Vegas Golden Knights players during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kid Arjun Jain, 12, of Somerset, N.J. shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as right wing Ryan Reaves (75) looks on during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Make-A-Wish kid Arjun Jain, 12, of Somerset, N.J. shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Ryan Reaves (75) look on during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, March. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights arrived at City National Arena on Monday morning fresh off their first loss since Feb. 11.

Then some special new teammates helped them take their mind off it. The Knights welcomed six children to practice thanks to Make-A-Wish.

The kids skated with the team, took shots at goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and helped the organization take its mind off the season for a moment.

“I think the players and coaches are excited to play a role in these young kids’ days,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “It puts a lot of things in perspective. You lose a game, you’re not feeling great and you come in and spend some time with these kids.

“It’s just a good day all around.”

The kids will attend Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils and sound the rally siren before the game. They weren’t the only ones welcomed by the Knights on Monday.

The team also hosted approximately 20 young pediatric patients from UMC Children’s Hospital to City National Arena on Monday. The kids signed contracts with the Knights and then received a hockey and skating lesson.

