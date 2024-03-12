Golden Knights gala raises nearly $1.2M for Las Vegas organizations — PHOTOS

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation on Sunday raised nearly $1.2 million through the support of fans and sponsors at the organization’s annual gala.

"A Golden Knight" at Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (David Becker for Vegas Golden Knights)

Held at Intrigue inside Wynn Las Vegas, the “A Golden Knight” event featured players, coaches, front office staff and Chairman and Owner Bill Foley. Festivities included live music and food and drinks in a “spectacular setting.”

“Our fans again showed their tremendous support for the Las Vegas community on a special night Sunday,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “Our players and staff enjoyed the interactions with everyone in attendance and appreciate their support, all of which will go right back into the community.”

With one-of-a-kind items and experiences up for grabs, live and silent auctions were offered at the event and were highlighted by a player-tier Stanley Cup Championship Ring that went for a winning bid of $86,000, according to the team,

“Funds raised at the gala will be donated to local organizations and other efforts to support the Las Vegas community,” the Golden Knights said in a news release.

Check out photos from the event in the gallery above.