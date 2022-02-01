Golden Knights game against Sabres not on TV

The Golden Knights’ game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday will not be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and requires a subscription to watch.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) unsuccessfully dives to save a shot by Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) guard the goal from Canadiens left wing Christian Dvorak (28). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Make sure the Wi-Fi is working Tuesday, as you will need it to watch the Golden Knights.

The game against the Buffalo Sabres will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and requires a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will not broadcast the game.

This is the third of four Knights games that will be on ESPN+ and Hulu exclusively. The final one is March 17 vs. Florida.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $6.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.