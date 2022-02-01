Golden Knights game against Sabres not on TV
The Golden Knights’ game against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday will not be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and requires a subscription to watch.
Make sure the Wi-Fi is working Tuesday, as you will need it to watch the Golden Knights.
The game against the Buffalo Sabres will be shown on ESPN+ and Hulu and requires a subscription to watch. AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will not broadcast the game.
This is the third of four Knights games that will be on ESPN+ and Hulu exclusively. The final one is March 17 vs. Florida.
ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $6.99 per month. NHL games air each Tuesday throughout the regular season.
