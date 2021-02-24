Golden Knights’ game at San Jose postponed

The Golden Knights’ game Thursday at San Jose was postponed after a Sharks player entered NHL COVID protocol, the league announced Wednesday.

The Golden Knights finished practice Wednesday at City National Arena and were expecting to get on a plane bound for San Jose, California, in the afternoon.

Those plans were scrapped not long after the workout was completed.

The NHL announced Thursday’s game between the Knights and San Jose Sharks at SAP Center was postponed after a Sharks player entered NHL COVID protocol. No makeup date has been scheduled.

“Despite having only one player currently impacted, the decision to cancel the team’s practice and training activities on Wednesday and postpone the game on Thursday was made out of an abundance of caution,” the Sharks said in a statement.

The Sharks canceled their practice Wednesday morning in San Jose without an explanation, and their practice facility was closed.

The game already had been rescheduled once after the Knights’ season was paused for a week while three coaches and two players were in COVID protocol.

The rivals were originally supposed to meet Feb. 3, and the game was moved from San Jose to Arizona before it was postponed the first time. It was rescheduled to Thursday, and the Knights’ game against Anaheim that was originally scheduled for Friday was moved.

The Knights are scheduled to play at Anaheim on Saturday. That game does not appear to be affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

