Golden Knights game day preview: Rookie benched

The Golden Knights are making one change to their forward lines after losing for the first time this season Tuesday against the Calgary Flames.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is making one change to his forward lines after the team’s first loss of the season Tuesday in Calgary.

Right wing Michael Amadio will be back in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena after being a healthy scratch three times. Rookie left wing Paul Cotter will come out of the lineup after coach Bruce Cassidy said he thought Cotter’s level of play dropped off the past two games.

Amadio had 11 goals and seven assists in 53 games with the Knights last season. Cotter has three goals in 11 games in his NHL career, including a game-winner against Chicago this season.

The Knights are also expected to have goaltender Adin Hill in net for his second start of the season. He was exceptional against Seattle on Saturday, stopping 31 of 33 shots in a 5-2 win, his first with the team.

The Jets might turn to backup goaltender David Rittich after starter Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday night in Colorado. Rittich is 70-43-20 in the NHL with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.

Knights vs. Jets

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -213; total 6.5

Knights record: 3-1-0 (43-31-8 last season)

Jets record: 2-1-0 (39-32-11 last season)

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 0-2-1 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Reilly Smith — Jack Eichel — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

