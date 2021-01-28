Golden Knights game Thursday postponed

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) lines up his shot before scoring past Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in a shootout during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights game Thursday against the St. Louis Blues has been postponed.

The NHL said Thursday morning the postponement came because a player and an additional member of the Knights’ coaching staff entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The team previously had a coach test positive Tuesday before its 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues.

City National Arena will be closed to the team until further notice. The Knights are next scheduled to play the San Jose Sharks in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday and Wednesday and the Los Angeles Kings are at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 5 and 7. The league said a decision on next week’s games will be made within 48 hours.

The Knights, like many around the world, have been grappling with COVID-19 for months. The team had four players test positive in November and all recovered.

The Knights then had issues again Tuesday when the staff member tested positive, forcing all the NHL coaches to self-isolate. The game against the Blues on Tuesday was still played as scheduled with general manager Kelly McCrimmon and Silver Knights coaches Manny Viveiros, Joel Ward and Jamie Heward behind the bench.

The Golden Knights closed City National Arena to its players Wednesday to evaluate things. The team did not have a player appear on the league’s list of those unable to practice or play because of COVID-19 protocols Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Knights were scheduled to hold a 10 a.m. morning skate at the facility Thursday, but it was canceled shortly before the league’s announcement.

The Knights are not the first NHL team to have COVID-19 issues this season. The start of the Dallas Stars’ season was delayed after 17 players tested positive. The Carolina Hurricanes also had four games postponed.

