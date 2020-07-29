Golden Knights games will sound different this postseason

When viewers tune in to the Knights’ games this postseason, they’ll likely be treated to a variety of new sounds. And that includes a few cuss words that need to be censored.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, left, and Philadelphia Flyers warm up before an exhibition NHL hockey game in Toronto, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers line up together for the national anthems before an exhibition NHL hockey game, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) get ready to face-off before an exhibition NHL hockey game, Tuesday, JUly 28, 2020 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers line up together for the national anthems before an exhibition NHL hockey game, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) scores the game winning goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during overtime in an exhibition NHL hockey game, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) tries to skate around New Jersey Devils defenseman Dakota Mermis (32) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In an informal survey of the Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault was voted as the player who most needs to watch his mouth while the NHL playoffs are conducted in empty arenas.

But, quite frankly, the fiery left wing doesn’t give a beep if his not-safe-for-work language makes its way onto the beeping broadcasts.

“They’re going to see a different perspective of the game,” Marchessault said. “There’s going to be a lot of unusual stuff that they’ve never probably heard. There’s going to be a lot of chirping between players and trying to stay composed toward the ref, but I’m one of them that likes to stir the pot.

“I’m sure the NHL is going to find a way to maybe put a few beep marks for what I have to say.”

Among the myriad differences in place during the 24-team return-to-play tournament, the absence of fans inside the buildings in Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto creates a unique audio environment.

When viewers tune in to the Knights this postseason starting with Thursday’s exhibition game against Arizona, they’ll likely be treated to a variety of new sounds.

And, yes, that probably includes a few cuss words that need to be censored, too.

“Obviously we would love to have fans in the building, but the way things are in the world right now, that’s not an option,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “I think that you can also look at it as an opportunity to maybe tap into some people that aren’t necessarily hockey fans to try to grow the game a little bit.”

To stage its postseason, the NHL turned Rogers Place in Edmonton and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto into large-scale sets with LED screens and banners around the rink. The empty seats in the lower bowl have been covered by tarps.

Each arena has been fitted with 32 cameras that are positioned to provide new viewing angles and capture more of the ice surface.

Video game company EA Sports provided “supplemental crowd noise” that could be heard during Tuesday’s exhibition games, similar to what Major League Baseball is doing.

Each team also supplied the league with goal songs and video clips of fans cheering or taunting opposing teams to give the games a familiar feel and build out the broadcast.

“We’ve all heard that our game … we all want it to translate better for television,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “We think that in this tournament we’re going to be able to accomplish that even greater because of the way we can bring our fans right inside the game.”

Knights play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher and analyst Shane Hnidy will use the global feed to produce their TV broadcast from a studio in Las Vegas during the round robin.

A Knights spokesperson said Tuesday the team provided two versions of the American national anthem performed by singer Carnell Johnson, one in which the “gave proof through the night” line is audible from fans and the other without. It will be up to the league which version is used.

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood confirmed in a conference call Monday there is a five-second delay on the broadcasts to cover any “colorful language” from players such as Marchessault.

“It’s not bad. Just a couple swear words and a couple chirps, but they’re more personal toward the player,” Marchessault said. “Maybe like his game or his play or how he looks, stuff like that. I’m normally around that area.”

Without crowd noise drowning out the players and microphones added around the rink, viewers may learn more about what players say on the ice.

The Knights got a taste of playing in an empty arena during their training camp scrimmages at City National Arena and experienced issues with communication.

Nick Holden and his fellow defensemen discussed whether they should use the same terminology or come up with new code words to throw off opposing forecheckers who can hear every “over, over, over” or “wheel, wheel, wheel” that’s being hollered.

In one practice, Marchessault and linemate Reilly Smith tried to call out a faceoff play and it was easily intercepted in the quiet building.

To avoid having their plays deciphered, Marchessault said the Knights might have to begin covering their mouths when they communicate similar to pitchers and catchers during a visit to the mound.

“I think you’ll see there’s more talking on the ice than people think,” center Paul Stastny said. “It’ll be very raw, and you’ll see everyone’s true emotions come out, because when you’re playing for the Stanley Cup, everyone’s going to (put) everything they have on the line.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.