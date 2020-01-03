Golden Knights’ Gerard Gallant to coach at All-Star Game

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was named coach of the Pacific Division at the All-Star Game on Friday, the second time in three years he’s earned the honor.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks during a press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gallant’s spot was clinched with Thursday’s 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Knights (23-15-6) lead the division on points percentages (.591) through the halfway point of the NHL schedule.

The All-Star Game takes place Jan. 25 at St. Louis.

