Golden Knights’ Gerard Gallant to coach at All-Star Game
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was named coach of the Pacific Division at the All-Star Game on Friday, the second time in three years he’s earned the honor.
Gallant’s spot was clinched with Thursday’s 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Knights (23-15-6) lead the division on points percentages (.591) through the halfway point of the NHL schedule.
The All-Star Game takes place Jan. 25 at St. Louis.
