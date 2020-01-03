52°F
Golden Knights’ Gerard Gallant to coach at All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2020 - 9:21 am
 
Updated January 3, 2020 - 9:21 am

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was named coach of the Pacific Division at the All-Star Game on Friday, the second time in three years he’s earned the honor.

Gallant’s spot was clinched with Thursday’s 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Knights (23-15-6) lead the division on points percentages (.591) through the halfway point of the NHL schedule.

The All-Star Game takes place Jan. 25 at St. Louis.

