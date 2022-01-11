57°F
Golden Knights get 1st All-Star for event at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hocke ...
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights have their first All-Star.

Coach Pete DeBoer will lead the Pacific Division during NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 5 and 6 at T-Mobile Arena. He was selected because the Knights, at 23-14-1, have the highest points percentage in the Pacific.

The rosters and captains for the event will be revealed at 3 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

