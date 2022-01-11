Golden Knights get 1st All-Star for event at T-Mobile Arena

The Golden Knights got their first All-Star representative Tuesday for the event they will be hosting next month at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer watch his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights have their first All-Star.

Coach Pete DeBoer will lead the Pacific Division during NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 5 and 6 at T-Mobile Arena. He was selected because the Knights, at 23-14-1, have the highest points percentage in the Pacific.

The rosters and captains for the event will be revealed at 3 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

