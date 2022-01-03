Golden Knights get 2 key players back at practice Monday

The Golden Knights appear to be a little healthier heading into their Tuesday game against the Nashville Predators.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Oct.. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two key Golden Knights were able to return to practice on Monday.

Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skated with the team after missing the last four games because of a lower-body injury he suffered Dec. 19 against the New York Islanders. Captain Mark Stone also practiced in a non-contact jersey after getting hurt Dec. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and missing three games.

Lehner has started 24 of the Knights’ 35 games this season and is 14-9 with a .905 save percentage and 3.03 goals-against average. Stone is the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 23 points in 19 games.

