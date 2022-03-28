Golden Knights get 2 players back at practice ahead of road trip

The Golden Knights may be getting some key reinforcements for their upcoming three-game road trip to Seattle and Vancouver.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights got two key players back at practice Monday before their upcoming three-game road trip.

Goaltender Robin Lehner skated with the team for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury that’s kept him from playing the last 10 games. Defenseman Brayden McNabb also appeared at practice for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury March 3 against the Boston Bruins. McNabb, who skated in a non-contact jersey Monday, has missed the Knights’ last 13 games.

Coach Pete DeBoer said the team will decide Tuesday if Lehner and McNabb will travel on the road trip to Seattle and Vancouver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.