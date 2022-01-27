Golden Knights get 2 top-6 forwards back against Panthers

The Golden Knights got welcome news before Thursday’s road game against the Florida Panthers.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are getting two top-six forwards back for Thursday’s game at Florida.

Left wing Max Pacioretty was removed from injured reserve and will play against the Panthers. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 28 after undergoing wrist surgery. He’s tied for second on the Knights in goals with 12 despite playing only 16 games.

Right wing Reilly Smith will also play after exiting the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. He missed the Knights’ past two games after appearing in the first 41.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

