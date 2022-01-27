63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights get 2 top-6 forwards back against Panthers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 3:51 pm
 
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) batt ...
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are getting two top-six forwards back for Thursday’s game at Florida.

Left wing Max Pacioretty was removed from injured reserve and will play against the Panthers. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 28 after undergoing wrist surgery. He’s tied for second on the Knights in goals with 12 despite playing only 16 games.

Right wing Reilly Smith will also play after exiting the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. He missed the Knights’ past two games after appearing in the first 41.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
2
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
3
Raiders leave no stone unturned in search for head coach, GM
Raiders leave no stone unturned in search for head coach, GM
4
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
5
Thousands of police calls and patrols, few consequences for Boulder Highway motels
Thousands of police calls and patrols, few consequences for Boulder Highway motels
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST