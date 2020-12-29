Golden Knights get 5 national TV games

The Golden Knights will appear on national TV five times next season. Find out which ones!

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of an NHL Stanley Cup qualifying round game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) look for the rebound on the save from goalie Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup hockey qualifying round game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Five of the Golden Knights games will be on national TV this season.

The Knights’ Feb. 20 game at Colorado will be on KSNV-3, and their games on Feb. 14 (vs. Colorado), March 10 (at Minnesota), March 21 (at Los Angeles) and April 14 (at Los Angeles) will be on NBCSN.

The bulk of the remaining games will be on AT&T Sportsnet.

