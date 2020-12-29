Golden Knights get 5 national TV games
The Golden Knights will appear on national TV five times next season. Find out which ones!
Five of the Golden Knights games will be on national TV this season.
The Knights’ Feb. 20 game at Colorado will be on KSNV-3, and their games on Feb. 14 (vs. Colorado), March 10 (at Minnesota), March 21 (at Los Angeles) and April 14 (at Los Angeles) will be on NBCSN.
The bulk of the remaining games will be on AT&T Sportsnet.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.