Golden Knights

Golden Knights get 5 national TV games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 12:59 pm
 
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner ...
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during the third period of an NHL Stanley Cup qualifying round game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) look ...
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) look for the rebound on the save from goalie Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup hockey qualifying round game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Five of the Golden Knights games will be on national TV this season.

The Knights’ Feb. 20 game at Colorado will be on KSNV-3, and their games on Feb. 14 (vs. Colorado), March 10 (at Minnesota), March 21 (at Los Angeles) and April 14 (at Los Angeles) will be on NBCSN.

The bulk of the remaining games will be on AT&T Sportsnet.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game aga ...
Golden Knights favored to win Stanley Cup
By / RJ

Vegas is the +550 favorite at William Hill sportsbook and the 6-1 co-favorite at the Westgate with the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.