Golden Knights get another player into NHL All-Star Weekend

The Golden Knights have a fourth representative at their home All-Star Game this weekend.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) breaks out ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Golden Knights have another All-Star.

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault was added to NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. It will be his first All-Star Game appearance. He joins coach Pete DeBoer, right wing Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo as the team’s representatives at the event.

The skills competition takes place Friday and the All-Star Game is Saturday.

