Golden Knights get boost with Adin Hill’s return: ‘He made some huge saves’

Lost in the shuffle of the Golden Knights’ Thursday thriller against Toronto was the return of goaltender Adin Hill, who made key saves to preserve the win.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks during the first period of an NHL hockey game on against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops a shot from the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

It looked like Adin Hill hadn’t played in three months.

That was coach Bruce Cassidy’s assessment when asked about the Vegas Golden Knights’ No. 1 goaltender in his first action since late October.

There was no better test for Hill to get back into the starter’s crease than facing a daunting Toronto Maple Leafs offense that played inspired, knowing Mitch Marner opposing them for the first time.

Hill was tagged for five goals allowed on 28 shots in his first game back, but also got the win in the Knights’ thrilling 6-5 win Thursday.

It was their sixth straight win, and they’ll try to make it seven Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

“That’s what you’re going to get,” Cassidy said. “We knew that. Toronto’s a good offensive team, in my mind. They’re dangerous when they’re healthy.”

Not easing him in

There’s no denying Hill’s level of frustration.

This was supposed to be a year where he would represent Canada in the Winter Olympics. It’s the first year of a six-year extension he signed in March to make him the goalie of this core.

A noncontact injury in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 20 wiped away any momentum on both of those fronts.

It’s the third time in four years a lower-body injury has kept Hill out for an extended period of time.

This one carries weight, especially after starting a career-high 50 games last year.

The numbers read Hill didn’t have a good night because five pucks got past him. Social media, certainly, feels that way.

It didn’t matter if Akira Schmid, Carter Hart or Carl Lindbom were in net. Any one would’ve had a tough night.

Toronto jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to a rocket from defenseman Morgan Rielly, a one-on-one battle with winger William Nylander and a deflection from Auston Matthews — one of the best goal scorers ever — in front.

The fourth was a power-play goal, and the fifth was off a two-on-one.

Cassidy said it wasn’t an easy start for Hill because Toronto was on top of the Knights from the get-go.

“We didn’t kind of ease him into the game by any means,” he said. “We scored goals for him. That’s good news.”

Hill saw 15 shots in the first period. He also made the potential save of the year while down 3-1 with a scorpion save while rolling on his back.

“We can’t overlook the fact that (Hill) came back,” center Jack Eichel said. “He made some huge saves. Made a huge save in the first period.”

Hill did more than enough to give his teammates a chance to rally from two goals down multiple times and eventually win in overtime, thanks to Eichel’s game-winner.

Answers in net, for now

The goaltending situation, for now, is stabilized with Hill and Schmid as the tandem again. Hart is week to week with a lower-body injury with no clear idea of when he’ll be available.

Schmid has more than earned the trust of the organization in what he’s called a roller-coaster season.

He’s been the No. 1 option. He’s 3-0 in games he’s had to replace an injured goaltender and has allowed three goals in those runs.

He’s seen the Knights sign a third goalie. Yet, he’s stayed consistent.

“Just a little different mindset, staying ready. Being engaged when I’m on the bench,” Schmid said. “Just work hard and be ready for the next game. That’s all I can do.”

Hill and Schmid should see a steady workload between them from now until the break. The Knights have eight games left in January, including a road back-to-back in Boston and Toronto on Thursday and Friday.

That’s plenty of time to, the Knights hope, get Hill back up speed.

“Hopefully each game, he gets a little better,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know how long it’ll take for him before he feels like he’s back to where he needs to be, but it’s not going to be Saturday or Monday (against Philadelphia).

“It’s going to take a little while. We understand that. It’s the hand we’ve been dealt this year.”

Up next

Who: Predators at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KFLG 94.7 FM, KKGK 1340 AM

Line: Off