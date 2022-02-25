Golden Knights get defenseman back for game at Arizona

The Golden Knights will have a few lineup changes Friday night when they play the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena in Glendale after a four-day break.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates after his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are getting a key member of their defense back coming off a four-day break.

Coach Pete DeBoer said defenseman Zach Whitecloud will return to the lineup Friday against the Arizona Coyotes. Whitecloud has missed the past six games with a broken bone in his foot.

The 25-year-old has a career-high six goals this season and matched his previous career best with 12 points.

DeBoer also said left wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Dylan Coghlan are out Friday with the flu. Right wing Michael Amadio will rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games.

Amadio has four goals and three assists in 25 games with the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

