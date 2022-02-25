54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights get defenseman back for game at Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 12:24 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates after his goal against the Minnesota W ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates after his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are getting a key member of their defense back coming off a four-day break.

Coach Pete DeBoer said defenseman Zach Whitecloud will return to the lineup Friday against the Arizona Coyotes. Whitecloud has missed the past six games with a broken bone in his foot.

The 25-year-old has a career-high six goals this season and matched his previous career best with 12 points.

DeBoer also said left wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Dylan Coghlan are out Friday with the flu. Right wing Michael Amadio will rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past eight games.

Amadio has four goals and three assists in 25 games with the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
2
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
3
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
4
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
5
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST