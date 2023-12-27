Golden Knights get goaltender back for game against Ducks

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, who missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, will return for Wednesday’s road game at Anaheim.

Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) has his shot go wide of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) waits for play to resume against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights found a healthy goaltender under the tree during their Christmas break.

Logan Thompson will be back in net when the Knights return from three days off to play a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against the Ducks at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Thompson left early in the third period of a loss to Carolina on Dec. 19 with an upper-body injury and was replaced by Jiri Patera, who finished the game and played the final two of a winless road trip.

“Logan is back in tonight,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “He’ll be ready to go.”

Adin Hill, who has played once since Nov. 30 because of a lower-body injury, is still not ready to play, leaving Patera as the backup.

The Knights play again Thursday when they host the Kings at T-Mobile Arena, but Cassidy said he’s not sure how the team will handle their goaltender rotation.

“Logan’s in tonight, and we’ll worry about tomorrow tomorrow,” he said.

The Knights will be without forward William Carrier, who missed Saturday’s game.

“Carrier is still out, so it will be the same forward and (defense) group we had in Florida,” Cassidy said.

The players had an NHL-mandated three days off with no games or practice. Cassidy said the coaching staff came in for a few hours Tuesday to finish the preparations on Anaheim and Los Angeles, but he and his staff definitely took time to recharge.

“Santa visited,” he said. “Kids were happy. That was nice. Couple nice meals in the neighborhood. Relaxed a little and took it easy.”

The next gift the team is looking for is a victory to snap a three-game losing streak. The Knights have allowed at least four goals in six of seven games and are 3-4.

Thompson, if fully healthy, should help that. But the Knights also have to be better on the penalty kill after allowing multiple power-play goals in three straight games for the first time in franchise history.

That area had been a strength of this team.

“I think it just happens,” forward Chandler Stephenson said. “Same with the power play, it goes through slumps sometimes. That stuff happens. I think we’ll bounce back. Just kind of needed a little bit of a refresh.

“When you’re in a funk, you’re thinking about everything that you should be doing right rather than just reacting. Earlier on, when our PK was doing well, guys were just playing on instinct. Once that’s back and the confidence is back, it will be good.”

Stephenson said he hopes the break also will help with the team’s all-around game after a loaded schedule to this point.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud said the same.

“It’s good to get with some family for some relaxation and some days off,” he said. “Now it’s back to work.”

