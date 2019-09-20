82°F
Golden Knights get in on Storm Area 51 craze, award ‘alien’ a jersey

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 5:29 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2019 - 6:53 pm

Golden Knights practice on Friday was out of this world.

In honor of the Area 51 festivities happening in Nevada this weekend, the Knights encouraged fans to dress up as aliens for Friday morning’s practice.

The best-dressed alien, Cole Kammeyer, won an Area 51 VGK jersey.

Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. at City National Arena.

